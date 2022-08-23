- Advertisement -

Certain areas of east Vancouver Island have a heat warning in effect between today and Thursday.

Environment Canada says hot temperatures can be expected from Duncan to Nanaimo this week. They say temperatures are forecast to hit 30 degrees during the day, with nighttime lows around 16 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to cool off on Friday and into the weekend.

The weather agency encourages residents to drink plenty of water, watch out for the most vulnerable and watch for signs of heat illness.

Cooling centres will be available in the Cowichan Valley Regional District until after Thursday. They say the Cowichan Community Centre, Kerry Park Recreation, and Cowichan Lake Recreation will stay open until 8 p.m. to offer a space to cool down.

The district asks residents to take preventative measures to keep cool.

The Regional District of Nanaimo says cooling spaces like the Nanaimo Harbour Front public library, the Woodgrove Centre Mall and the Country Club Centre Mall are options for cooling off.