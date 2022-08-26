BC Ferries faced a backlog of travellers this morning after a disruption Thursday evening where police had to be called to a vessel on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route.

The search last night of one vessel and the delay in docking another had a spill-over effect this morning which saw the Coastal Renaissance depart from Tsawwassen 156 minutes behind schedule.

Cst. Gary O’Brien of Nanaimo RCMP says the incident involved two people on the Coastal Inspiration at around 8 p.m. O’Brien says the two people were causing a large disturbance, forcing the ship to turn back.

“Their behaviour was quite erratic, the ferry decided to pull back and we intervened,” said O’Brien. “One individual was arrested for being intoxicated, he was clearly high on drugs. The second person in that vehicle could not be found.”

O’Brien adds they believe the second person walked off the ferry.

The situation caused a large “headache” for staff and crew members on board. O’Brien says the crew made the right decision to turn back.

“It caused a lot of concern for people on the ferry, for the employees as well,” said O’Brien. “They did the right thing by pulling back, they didn’t know what they were dealing with.

“Of course, we have to do our investigation. We walked the ferry to see if there’s any indication somebody may have jumped overboard, we’re looking at the vehicle and the vehicle has been seized.”

BC Ferries is warning of delays on both the Coastal Renaissance and the Coastal Inspiration. They still ask those with reservations to check in on time, and those without to consider alternative travel days.