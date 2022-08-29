Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for eastern Vancouver Island this week.

Temperatures reaching 29 or 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 16 degrees are expected for the next 2 days. Meteorologists say a ridge of high pressure is bringing a late-season heat wave to the island and Sunshine Coast.

The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday, but some locations may hang onto the heat through late this week.