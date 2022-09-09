The Federal government is contributing over $11-Million to make the new RCMP detachment building under construction on Drinkwater Road in North Cowichan a ‘net-zero’ energy user.

It’s part of the government initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency and support green infrastructure.

The $11.5-Million dollar investment comes from the Green Municipal Fund in the form of a 10-Million dollar low interest loan and a 1.5-Million grant.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says says bringing various police services that are currently in separate facilities under one roof allows for more efficient policing and the ability to construct a highly energy efficient building is significant.

“As we grow and replace infrastructure, leaving a legacy of sustainability is crucial to our future and the generations to come.”

The new detachment building in North Cowichan is modeled on an RCMP station in Fort St. John, but the design has been optimized for Cowichan’s unique climate.