Environment Canada has issued a Smokey Skies Bulletin for several parts of BC including Cowichan Valley and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Over the next 24-hours the region is expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke from fires within BC and Washington State.

The area includes Duncan, Ladysmith, Shawnigan Lake, the Southern Gulf Islands, Saanich Peninsula and Greater Victoria.

The Air Quality Health Index for those areas is at 3, or low, today and tonight and expected to increase to 4, which is moderate, for Sunday during the day and evening.

Environment Canada says consider taking precautions if you’re exposed to wildfire smoke.

The smoke consists of particles and gases which include many chemicals that can harm your health.

If you have difficulty breathing staying inside is recommended.