Municipal elections are being held in cities, towns and regional districts across the province on Saturday.
It’s your chance to elect the candidates you want to represent you on local councils, regional district boards of directors, and school trustees.
Voting takes place from 8am to 8pm tomorrow at several locations throughout the Cowichan Valley.
BC Transit is offering free service all day Saturday to help people get to the polling stations. However, it does not include the number 44 Cowichan Valley Connector or the number 70 Nanaimo Cowichan Express.
If you are not on the voters list, you may register at the polling stations.
To do so, you must declare that you meet the requirements to be registered, so bring two pieces of identification to prove your identity and residence.
The proof of identity can include a driver’s licence, BC Identification Card, BC Care Card, ICBC Owner’s Certificate of Insurance and Vehicle Licence, a Citizenship Card, a credit or debit card issued by a bank, or a property tax notice.
For a full list of the ID that will be accepted at polling stations visit the official website of your local jurisdiction.
Here is a list of polling stations for residents of the Cowichan Valley:
Duncan
Duncan Fire Hall, 468 Duncan Street, Duncan.
North Cowichan
Municipal Hall, 7030 Trans-Canada Highway
École Mount Prevost, 6177 Somenos Road, Duncan
Quamichan Middle School, 2515 Beverly Street, Duncan
Maple Bay Elementary, 1500 Donnay Drive, Duncan
Crofton Elementary School, 8017 York Avenue, Crofton
Chemainus Seniors Centre, 9824 Willow Street, Chemainus
Lake Cowichan
Upper Centennial Hall, 309 South Shore Road, Lake Cowichan BC
Ladysmith
Frank Jameson Community Centre, 810 6th Avenue.
Cowichan Valley Regional District
Area A – George Bonner Middle School, 3060 Cobble Hill Road, Mill Bay
Area B – Shawnigan Lake Community Centre, 2804 Shawnigan Lake Rd. Shawnigan Lk.
Area C – Cobble Hill Hall 3550 Watson Road, Cobble Hill
Area D – Bench Elementary School, 1501 Cowichan Bay Rd, Cowichan Bay
Area E – Eagles Hall Duncan Branch, 2965 Boys Road, Duncan
Area F – Cowichan Lake Sports Arena, 311 South Shore Road, Lake Cowichan
Area G and Thetis Island Local Trust Area – Chemainus Elementary 3172 Garner Street, Chemainus, and 292 North Cove, Thetis Island (8am to 4pm)
Area H – North Oyster Elementary, 13470 Cedar Road, Ladysmith
Area I Youbou Community Hall, 8550 Hemlock Street, Youbou
CVRD Ingram St. Office Mailbox Mail Ballot Package Drop Off 175 Ingram Street, Duncan.