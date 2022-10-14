With the polls opening at 8 a.m. tomorrow, voting stations will be ready in towns on the coast and on the North Island for people to have their say.

Mayors, councillors, directors and school board trustees will be elected by citizens over the weekend.

Campbell River will have voting available at the Campbell River Community Centre at 401 11th Ave. and Southgate Middle School at 740 Holm Rd.

The Strathcona Regional District will have various voting polls open for areas A, C and D:

Area A

Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd.

Village of Sayward office, 652 H’Kusam Way

Village of Zeballos office, 157 Maquinna Ave.

Tahsis Recreation Centre, 285 Alpine View Rd.

Gold River Community Hall, 350 Muchalat Dr.

Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar St., Campbell River

Area C

Quadra Island Community Centre, 970 West Rd.

Quadra Island Elementary School, 678 Heriot Bay Rd.

Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar St., Campbell River

Area D

Oyster Bay Resort, 4357 S. Island Hwy.

Ocean Grove Elementary School, 3773 McLelan Rd.

Southgate Middle School, 740 Holm Rd.

Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar St., Campbell River

The District of Port Hardy will have voting at the Municipal Hall at 7360 Columbia St.

- Advertisement -

Voting in Powell River will take place at the Powell River Recreation Complex, Cranberry Seniors Centre, Brooks School and James Thomson School.

The cities and towns remind everyone wanting to vote that they need to be at least 18, have lived in the area for at least six months and to bring two pieces of identification.

The identification must prove both identity and residency and have at least one signature.

Municipality staff are encouraging as many people as possible to come and vote, with free transit being offered in some areas.

“City council’s decisions affect so much of our daily lives, from essential service provisions, such as water treatment and garbage collection, to developments in the city, community events and so much more,” said Campbell River city manager Deborah Sargent.