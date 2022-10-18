Frances Kelsey Secondary School was host to an increased police presence Monday.

It was following an altercation between two students on Friday, that included a threat that could affect the safety of fellow students and staff.

Police followed up with a possible suspect and spoke to them.

Officers were on-scene to increase security and add a police presence.

The investigation is continuing, and if you have any information, you’re asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-743-5514.