Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsRCMP Presence at Frances Kelsey on Monday
FeaturedNews

RCMP Presence at Frances Kelsey on Monday

By Nicholas Arnold

Frances Kelsey Secondary School was host to an increased police presence Monday.

It was following an altercation between two students on Friday, that included a threat that could affect the safety of fellow students and staff.

Police followed up with a possible suspect and spoke to them.

Officers were on-scene to increase security and add a police presence.

The investigation is continuing, and if you have any information, you’re asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-743-5514.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like

In The News

Juice FM