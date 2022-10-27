—4:30 p.m.—

BC Hydro says power has been restored to over 89,000 customers in the province after 100,000 lost power because of strong wind and rain.

There are 900 customers still without power on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, with 2,800 without power in the Lower Mainland.

BC Hydro says crews worked during the day to repair damaged power lines, poles and transformers and they will continue into the night and overnight.

They say some small areas of customers will be without power overnight in northern regions.

The special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada has also ended.

—11:30 a.m.—

BC Hydro says there are now about 16,000 customers on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast without power with Duncan and Port Alberni the hardest hit.

A total of 46,000 customers are without power in the province.

They say wind has brought down trees onto their wires and crews are working to restore power.

They add a downed power line is an emergency ask you to call 911 and stay 10 metres back.

—9 a.m.—

Strong winds and rain are hitting the east coast of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says the southeast winds of 60 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 80, are caused by a vigorous frontal system as a cold front approaches the region.

The winds are expected to ease around noon, with areas south of Sechelt to get a break in the early evening.

The windy conditions caused small power outages on Vancouver Island with a downed power line near Qualicum Beach leaving almost 2,200 customers without power.

BC Hydro says that at around 8:45 a.m., there were around 12,000 customers without power in the province.

Hydro says the outages were caused by trees getting knocked down and crews are working to restore power.

With the strong weather, Mainroad Contracting will be patrolling highways until the event has passed by and the roadways are clear and back to normal.

They ask drivers to be aware of changing road conditions and falling debris.