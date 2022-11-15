Do you know a kid who has been kind, keen, and deserves kudos? Well we want to recognize and celebrate them!

Kinderbeez Boutique, Panago Pizza, Red Arrow Brewing Co. and The Cook and Butcher have partnered to put together a knockout prize package for not only the nominated kid but the parents who raised them. If your child is exceptional, so are you!

On the last Friday of each month from November 25th, 2022 – March 31st, 2023 afternoon show host Justis will announce live on-air at 5:00 PM the lucky winning pair!

The monthly winners will receive the following prizes:

Kids prizes: 1x $25 Gift Card from Kinderbeez Boutique

1x Medium Pizza Gift Card from Panago Pizza

1x OPTIONAL on-air interview with Justis to flex their awesomeness! This will air the first Monday of every month.

Parents prizes:

1x $25 Gift Card from Red Arrow Brewing Co.

1x $50 Gift Card from The Cook & Butcher

Submit your nomination today!

Offer ends March 29th, 2023.



Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!