The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is investigating a sexual assault November 4th at a fast food restaurant on the TransCanada Highway.

The RCMP describes the attack as “an elderly man attempted to touch a 13 year old female for a sexual purpose.”

Police say it happened during the lunch hour when many customers were present including a number of youth from a junior high school.

Sergeant Chris Manseau says the man was arrested without incident and charged with sexual interference

Michael Cridland, 72 of no fixed address in Duncan has since been released with a court date in January 2023.

Cridland is to abide by several conditions.

They include having no contact with the victim, not to go to the McDonalds restaurant, and not to be in the presence anyone under the age of 16 without a sober adult present.

Investigators continue speaking with witnesses who were present during the incident and are asking anyone with information that may assist them to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522.