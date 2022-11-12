A movie production is coming to the Cowichan Valley next week.

It’s a Hallmark movie called Holidaze, that will affect traffic through Downtown Duncan next week.

The plot involves five neighbouring families and their experience of a busy holiday season. It’s set in Oak Bay, Oregon.

Production has already started making the city square decorated in a festive way in preparation for filming.

Businesses in the area will still be open during the day as filming will take place at night.

No word as to when the release of the movie is expected.

Filming schedule for Downtown Duncan. Direct from City of Duncan website:

Tuesday, November 15:

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Traffic will be intermittent on Kenneth Street, from Canada Avenue to the Sassy Lion Thrift store.

7:00 pm – 6:00 am (Duncan City Square). 200 block of Craig Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian traffic during filming will be closed. Residents will be escorted through the film work area to their residence.

Wednesday, November 16 & Thursday, November 17:

4:00 pm- 6:00 am (Duncan City Square). 200 block of Craig Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian traffic during filming will be closed. Residents will be escorted through the film work area to their residence.

Friday, November 18:

4:00 pm – Midnight. (Duncan City Square). 200 block of Craig Street is closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian traffic during filming will be closed. Residents will be escorted through the film work area to their residence.

Saturday, November 19:

Midnight – 6:00 am. Filming completes, a crew will begin to load trucks, and some will leave the neighbourhood. A crew will remain to clear out equipment in City Square and Craig Street, before the Farmers’ Market is to be open.