A special air quality statement has been released for inland Vancouver Island from Campbell River down to Duncan.

It’s been issued by Island Health and the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy in response to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

They say those with pre-existing respiratory problems should avoid strenuous exercise. That includes conditions like asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes.

Particulate count is lead by Port Alberni with 29.8 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), followed by Duncan with 13.1 ug/m3, then Courtenay with 7.6 ug/m3, and Campbell River 0.5 ug/m3.

The particulates are coming from things like wood smoke, or any emissions from industry or transportation – like cars, buses or trucks.

- Advertisement -

To combat the pollution issues, they’ve put in place a burn ban in Port Alberni which is in place until at least 9 am on November 15th.

Voluntary things you can do include avoid using a wood stove to heat in situations where you have another method of heating. If you only have a wood stove, the ministry recommends burn dry wood and ensure an adequate supply of combustion air.

Key in their messaging is avoiding using and idling your vehicle as much as possible as well.

More information can be found within the ministry’s statement.