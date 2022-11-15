It’s been a year since the Malahat Drive was washed out by an atmospheric river.
The closure made a lone BC Ferries vessel, the Klitsa the only feasible connection between Victoria and the rest of the island.
The ferry service put out a release in recognition of that crew. Through the first night, ferry service worked into their next full day’s schedule, and added more sailings until 2 am the next night. who worked 40 hours straight running the ship to get stranded passengers to their destinations.
BC Ferries says at one point there was a 15-sailing wait of 250 vehicles and that five days of work were done in that three-day span.
The road reopened on a short-term basis before temporary repair work began and closed the highway overnight stranding people again and creating more delays at the ferry terminal.
Permanent repair work began in July and continues with an expected completion date of summer 2023.