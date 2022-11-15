It’s been a year since the Malahat Drive was washed out by an atmospheric river.

The closure made a lone BC Ferries vessel, the Klitsa the only feasible connection between Victoria and the rest of the island.

The ferry service put out a release in recognition of that crew. Through the first night, ferry service worked into their next full day’s schedule, and added more sailings until 2 am the next night. who worked 40 hours straight running the ship to get stranded passengers to their destinations.

BC Ferries says at one point there was a 15-sailing wait of 250 vehicles and that five days of work were done in that three-day span.

The road reopened on a short-term basis before temporary repair work began and closed the highway overnight stranding people again and creating more delays at the ferry terminal.

- Advertisement -

Permanent repair work began in July and continues with an expected completion date of summer 2023.