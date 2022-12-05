Listen for your chance to play from December 12th – 16th!

Twice a day, Monday to Friday on the Morning Show and again on the Afternoon Drive, Juice FM challenges a caller to build their Tower of Christmas Cash! With every level, there’s a chance to go bust.

Listen for your cue to call us at 250 746 4897 with Jason in the Morning Show at 7:40am and Justis in the Afternoon Show at 4:20pm and take your chances on the Christmas Tower Of Cash!

Thank you to our amazing sponsors!

Happy Holidays!

Offer ends December 16th, 2022.

Rules and regulations can be found here.