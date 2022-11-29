Hurrah! You found the Chances Cowichan Icon and have landed on our entry page!

Using the form below, enter for your chance to win 1 of 25 qualifying spots to play in our Slot Tournament!

Plus, Chances Cowichan will pick 7 qualifier spots directly via a draw box located at their front entrance! 32 qualifier spots in total!

All qualifiers* MUST be able to join us at at Chances Cowichan on Wednesday January 11th, 2023 at 6:00 PM for a tournament style Slot Machine playoff!

Chances Cowichan will be giving the lucky qualifiers ‘$20 in Free Play‘! In order to redeem the Free Play Cards, qualifiers must be registered with Encore Rewards. Plan ahead and register today at encorerewards.ca!

The qualifiers will be announced Friday, January 6th, 2023!

Enter Now!

Offer ends January 4th, 2023.

*Gaming prizes offered in conjunction with BCLC.

Know your limit – play within it, you must be 19+ to play.

Voluntary self-excluded and barred persons are not eligible to participate and will not be awarded a prize.



Complete the form below and follow Chances Cowichan’s Facebook page!