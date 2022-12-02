Listen Live
type here...
HomeContestsChances Cowichan - Slot Tournament and Free Play Giveaway
Contests

Chances Cowichan – Slot Tournament and Free Play Giveaway

Chances Cowichan Icon

Chances Cowichan and 89.7 Juice FM want you to start the New Year off with a fun and exciting evening playing the slots!

Look for our Chances Cowichan Icon on mycowichanvalleynow.com, click on it and enter to for your chance to win 1 of 25 qualifying spots to play in our Slot Tournament on January 11th, 2023!

Plus, Chances Cowichan will pick 7 qualifier spots directly via a draw box located at their front entrance! 32 qualifier spots in total!

All qualifiers* MUST be able to join us at at Chances Cowichan on Wednesday January 11th, 2023 at 6:00 PM for a tournament style Slot Machine playoff!

Chances Cowichan will be giving the lucky qualifiers ‘$20 in Free Play‘!
In order to redeem the Free Play Cards, qualifiers must be registered with Encore Rewards. Plan ahead and register today at encorerewards.ca!

Tournament prizes available to be won;
1st Place Prize – $3,000 Free Play Card
2nd Place Prize – $1,500 Free Play Card
3rd Place Prize – $1,000 Free Play Card
4th Place Prize – $750 Free Play Card
5th Place Prize – $500 Free Play Card
6th, 7th and 8th Place Prizes – $100 Free Play Card each!

The qualifiers will be announced Friday, January 6th!

Offer ends January 4th, 2022.

*Gaming prizes offered in conjunction with BCLC.
Know your limit – play within it, you must be 19+ to play.

Voluntary self-excluded and barred persons are not eligible to participate and will not be awarded a prize.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

More

You may also like

In The News

Juice FM

You found me!