Over 150 not-for-profit sports organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are getting a financial boost from the province.

The province says $4.2 million is being contributed in community gaming grants and will help with a variety of sports from soccer to swimming, and wheelchair sports.

On Vancouver Island, the Cowichan Valley – including Duncan, Salt Spring Island, and Shawnigan Lake – is getting a total $326,600 in funding.

The largest funds are going to the Duncan Swim Team Society, with a total of $48,400 going towards various programs.

Programs in Nanaimo will be getting a total of $402,330, with the largest amount going toward Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association at $93,500.

The Comox Valley, including Black Creek, will be getting $254,600 total with the Strathcona Nordic Club getting $36,500.

Campbell River, including Gold River, will also benefit from funding of $253,800 going to non-profits. Of the funding, $68,000 will be going to the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association.

Many thousands of dollars are also coming to areas on the Sunshine Coast, with Powell River getting $158,400 and the most going to the Powell River Minor Hockey Association at $55,000.

Sechelt and Gibsons will also be receiving funding, with $157,000 being split between the two towns and $45,000 going to the Sunshine Coast Youth Soccer Association.

Minister of municipal affairs Anne Kang says supporting non-profits is vital to healthy communities.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Kang.

“Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard says the grants and funding help keep the community connected and together.

“Community gaming grants play a big role in making sure the programs, services and facilities that we count on run smoothly,” said Leonard.

“These grants help residents get active, explore their communities and stay connected to friends, family and neighbours. I am so pleased that each organization can continue to operate with help from these grants.”