This week brings the annual City of Duncan Food and Toy Drive.

It’s an easy process, for those who get their trash collected by the city, you just have to put out your donations by the curb.

They’re collecting non-perishable food items or new unwrapped toys for collection alongside your trash.

The donations need to be clearly marked with the words “FOOD AND TOY DRIVE” on your scheduled collection date this week from Tuesday until Thursday.

If you’ve missed your collection date or are interested in donating, you can also call the Public Works department and they will swing by to pick up donations in their regular hours.

Any donations can also be dropped off at city hall between 8:30 and 4 pm.