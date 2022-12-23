As a powerful winter weather system approaches Vancouver Island the South Coast, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings on a busy travel day.

The ferry company has cancelled multiple morning sailings on the major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Sailings from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay are cancelled at 6:15 a.m., 7:25 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. Leaving Duke Point for Tsawassen, the 5:15 a.m. and the 7:45 a.m. are cancelled as well.

Leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawassen has cancelled sailings at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Getting between Langdale and Horseshoe will see the 6:20 a.m. ferry cancelled leaving Langdale and sailings at 5:40 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. between Saltery Bay and Earls Cove are cancelled.

The first sailings between Comox and Powell River are also cancelled in preparation for the weather.

Due to crewing unavailability, all sailings between Whaletown and Heriot Bay have been cancelled for tomorrow.

More information about impacted sailings can be found on the BC Ferries website.

They say their customer service centre will contact customers with bookings on these sailings for alternate routes if they have space, or if their bookings must be cancelled.

