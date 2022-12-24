The River Forecast Centre has extended a flood watch on Vancouver to cover the entire region from Campbell River south to Victoria.

A flood watch is also in place for Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast and the Howe Sound and Whistler area.

Early this afternoon, the Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a high water level advisory.

The change in weather has created ideal conditions for flooding to occur in low-lying areas for the next few days.

On top of heavy snow that accumulated recently, a rain warning called for up to 50 millimetres of rain – up to 90 millimetres between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay – before the storm passed.

- Advertisement -

The heavy rain and warmer temperatures have now increased the threat of localized flooding as the snow begins to melt rapidly.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing

The Cowichan Valley Regional District warns that in addition to rising water levels, coastal tides are also expected to peak over Christmas Day into Boxing Day.