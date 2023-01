UPDATE 3:46 pm: Road cleared and reopened.

INITIAL UPDATE: Drive BC says a vehicle incident has closed Malahat Drive through Goldstream Provincial Park.

Social media photos of the incident suggest the incident is between Finlayson Arm Road and and the construction site where the road was washed out in the rains of November 2021.

An assessment is in progress and Drive BC’s next update is expected around 4 pm.

This page will be updated as new information is available.