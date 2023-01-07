Chip in For the Kids returns this weekend for its 33rd holiday season.

The annual event disposes of your natural Christmas tree for any sized donation, with proceeds for the Easter Seals’ Camp Shawnigan.

Easter Seals’ Shannon Bernays says the camp is a magical summer camp tradition for those who attend.

“It’s a nature-based, fully accessible, camp for individuals with disabilities from age 6 to 49. They have an amazing, fun time encouraging development, life skills, self-confidence and independence,” says Bernays. “It’s where they can be themselves, be with their peers. They develop lifelong friendships. It’s amazing.”

You can chip your tree on Saturday or Sunday in Duncan at the BC Forest Discovery Centre and at the Thrift Foods in Mill Bay, or on Saturday only in Shawnigan Lake at Mason’s Store. They’ll be out from 10 am to 4 pm.

“It’s any donation,” says Bernays. “Come drop off your tree and make a donation to Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan.”