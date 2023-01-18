Residents in the 738 and 758 buildings on South Island Highway in Campbell River have been evacuated following a landslide.

The City of Campbell River says the landslide happened at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. An alert from the city via the Strathcona Emergency Program says residents of the buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and they are being asked to keep away.

The city says the Campbell River Fire Department and RCMP responded to the incident, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The city adds an emergency support services reception centre has been activated at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 260 Dogwood St. They say 20 volunteers between emergency support workers and the Salvation Army are providing assistance.

They ask residents to avoid the affected properties, follow the direction of local authorities and not call 911 for information or updates.

- Advertisement -

“City crews have assessed and continue to monitor the landslide that took place tonight, Jan. 17, on Island Hwy South,” said Drew Hadfield, acting city manager.

“I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience as we respond to this incident.”

The latest updates can be found on the city’s website.

More to come as details become available.