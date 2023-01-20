Duncan’s train station has been picked by The National Trust for Canada for its Next Great Save competition.

The station is one of 10 finalists from across Canada and the only one on Vancouver Island.

Duncan’s train station was built in 1912 for the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway and was declared a heritage railway station in 1993.

The downtown landmark is now the Cowichan Valley Museum.

The Cowichan Historical Society has created a restoration plan for the station, which includes reducing the building’s carbon footprint.

The $50,000 Next Great Save prize would give that plan a boost.

Local residents interested in seeing the Duncan Train Station win that money can take part in an online vote that begins at 11 am this morning and lasts until February 23rd.

To add your vote, go to the National Trust for Canada’s website