The search for a missing woman in the Shawnigan Lake area has ended tragically.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP says she was found deceased, and adds foul play is not suspected.

Cowichan Search and Rescue and members of the Shawnigan Lake community searched the area for her.

The elderly woman was reported missing on Tuesday and located by searchers today.

The RCMP says the BC Coroners service has been notified and will be investigating her death.

No name or further details are being released by the police.