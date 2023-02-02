The Cowichan Historical Society says the groundswell of support for Duncan’s train station in the Next Great Save contest is “inspirational.”

There are currently more than 29,000 votes for the Duncan Train Station, giving it a lead of approximately 7400 votes over its nearest rival.

The National Trust for Canada competition features 10 historic buildings across Canada, with people across the country voting for their favourite.

The Cowichan Historical Society, which operates the museum and cares for the train station, says the competition has “brought the communities in the Cowichan Valley together in their backing of the station.”

Sheila Kitson, Vice-President of the Cowichan Historical Society, says it’s important “to keep the momentum going,” and they expect the support to continue with people voting every day and telling their friends to vote.

- Advertisement -

The society says if it wins the $50,000 prize, the money will be spent upgrading the heating and cooling systems to save electricity and reduce the station’s carbon footprint.

The artifacts housed in the Cowichan Valley Museum will benefit because the upgrade will improve temperature control.

The new heating systems, insulation and upgraded windows would cut the heating bills by 73 per cent and reduce the building’s carbon footprint by 74 per cent.

According to Kitson, The Next Great Save competition has “given the building and the museum a new lease on life,” and made more people aware of the Duncan Train Station and museum, and their importance in the community.

Voting ends on February 22, and the winner will be announced the following day.

To vote, go to the National Trust for Canada website and register. You can vote once each day.

