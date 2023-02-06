Fifteen First Nations, the Government of Canada, and the Government of B.C. are officially endorsing the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan.

The document helps provide a planned approach to establishing new marine protected areas in the Northern Shelf Bioregion.

It includes a proposed design for the network, recommendations for designation tools, conservation objectives, and implementation timelines to protect future sites.

The province adds that the partners will also work together to advance a sustainable financial agreement to support long-term funding.

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, says this endorsement showcases what can be accomplished for conservation efforts.

- Advertisement -

“The endorsement of the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan for the Northern Shelf Bioregion demonstrates what we can accomplish together to conserve biodiversity when we rely on science, conservation, and Indigenous and local knowledge,” says Murray.

With the partners’ goal of conserving 25 per cent of Canada’s oceans by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030, this action plan is seen as a strong contribution to reaching those targets, according to the province.