News

RCMP Asking for help locating man sought for child pornography charges on Salt Spring Island

By Nicholas Arnold
Photo of Jimmy Pieschke who was seen on Salt Spring Island on Feb 10. - Photo provided by Salt Spring RCMP

Salt Spring Island RCMP are asking for help in locating a man wanted on an arrest warrant out of Quebec.

Jimmy Pieschke is a 39-year-old man who pled guilty to several child pornography related offenses in Quebec and since failed to appear in court.

Pieschke was last seen on Salt Spring on Friday night – Feb. 10 – and his current whereabouts are unknown. He’s also known to go by the alias of “James” or Jimmy “Leduc”

Police describe him as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-11, around 160 pounds, with hazel-green eyes, and brown hair.

“If you see Jimmy Pieschke please call 911,” reads the police release. “Do not approach Pieschke or attempt to apprehend him. If you have information on his current whereabouts, please call the Salt Spring Island RCMP.”

