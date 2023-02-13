High winds and adverse weather could cause some chaos for travellers heading to and from Vancouver Island.

BC Ferries says multiple afternoon sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point and Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen could be cancelled this afternoon.

The 3:20 p.m., 5:55 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. sailings leaving Departure Bay are at risk of cancellations, according to BC Ferries. The 3:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings heading out of Duke Point are also at risk and the 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay may get cancelled.

Strong winds are expected on east Vancouver Island between Campbell River and Duncan and between Powell River and Gibsons this afternoon and evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting northwest winds intensifying to 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. They add damage to buildings is possible along with power outages and fallen tree branches.

BC Ferries asks travellers to follow its Twitter page or current conditions for sailing information. The rough weather is supposed to ease tonight.