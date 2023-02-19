Family Day hits tomorrow in the Cowichan Valley. If you’re not sure what to do with the kids, here’s a few options that aren’t going to hurt your pocketbook.

The CVRD and Cowichan Tribes are hosting a series of events for the family to try out at the Cowichan Community Centre.

You can lace up your skates for a free skate or go to the gym for some sports fun including floor hockey.

Alongside that there are also some cultural activities from Cowichan Tribes, including cedar rose weaving, story telling and drumming, painting, and a spear making demonstration. There’s also a space for those in pre-school, and there will be the annual CPR training course.

Activities will be running at the Cowichan Community Centre from noon until 3 on Monday.

Free skates are also at Fuller Lake arena from 12 to 1:45 pm and Kerry Park 1 to 2:15 pm.

Kerry Park’s curling rink is also hosting a free “Learn to Curl” event for every aged 8 and up. That’s running from 2:45 to 4:15 pm.