With today being Family Day, The Premier of British Columbia issues a statement, celebrating the day.

Premier David Eby says that today is a wonderful opportunity for people to gather with friends and family.

“The days are getting longer. Spring is around the corner. We have all been through a turbulent time, yet we have persevered by taking care of one another,” says Eby.

“Let us all enjoy this chance to share food and stories and to take some time to appreciate the simple pleasures of life.”

Eby encourages people to find the time to enjoy the company of their loved ones, and wishes BCers a joyful and peaceful Family Day.