Sleep is essential to health. Just like eating well and exercising, a good sleep is an important part of physical, mental and social well being! It’s so important, World Sleep Day was created to become an annual event for the awareness of good sleep!

March 17th is World Sleep Day and 89.7 Juice FM and Sleep Country want you to celebrate SLEEP all this week!

To enter, from March 13th-16th, comment on 89.7 Juice FM Facebook post with your answer to our “What Keeps You Up At Night?” – you could a $150 Sleep Country Gift Card from Sleep Country!

Plus, enter online below for your chance to win the Grand Prize, a $500 Sleep Country Gift Card!

Celebrate sleep and learn more about World Sleep Day. It could mean more you’ll be resting even easier with more Z’s and GC’s from 89.7 Juice FM and Sleep Country!

Enter now!

Offer ends March 16th, 2023.



Complete the form below and follow the Sleep Country Facebook page!