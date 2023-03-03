Gone Fishin’ and 89.7 Juice FM are Giving it Away, Giving it Away, Giving it Away NOW!

Look for our RHCP Pepper Icon on mycowichanvalleynow.com, click on it and enter to for your chance to win a PAIR OF TICKETS to see the acclaimed rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers live in Vancouver at BC Place on Wednesday March 29th, PLUS we’ll throw in $250 CASH to spend!

The lucky winner will be announced live on the Mornings with Jason Hatton show on Monday, March 20th!

Gone Fishin’ provides gear and services for freshwater, saltwater, fly fishing, hunting, and sport shooting as well as many other variations of outdoor sports with 4 locations to serve you. On the Water or in the Woods for over 25 years!