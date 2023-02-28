Ladysmith is giving a new home to their number one ladder truck, approving its sale to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD).

The truck will now serve the North Oyster Volunteer fire department, after serving Ladysmith since 1997. The town is selling it for $30,000 plus taxes.

Mayor Aaron Stone says the purchase of Ladder 1 is a fantastic outcome for the residents of Ladysmith and CVRD’s Area H.

Stone says, “Through the Mutual Aid Agreements among Cowichan Valley fire responders, this asset will continue to be available to our neighbours and increase our collective ability to address emergencies in our region.”

Ladysmith will use the funds from the sale to pay down debt on the new aerial truck they hope to purchase this budget cycle. It is expected to cost around $2 million.