    Red Hot Chili Peppers Giveaway Entry Form

    RHCP Pepper Icon

    Hurrah! You found the our RHCP Pepper Icon and have landed on our entry page!

    Using the form below, enter for your chance to win a PAIR OF TICKETS to see the acclaimed rock band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers live in Vancouver at BC Place on Wednesday March 29th, PLUS we’ll throw in $250 CASH to spend!

    The lucky winner will be announced live on the Mornings with Jason Hatton show on Monday, March 20th!

    Enter now!

    Offer ends March 19th, 2023.

    Complete the form below and follow the Gone Fishin’ Facebook page!

    "*" indicates required fields

    Your Birthday*
    Your Name*
    Untitled
    Rules & Regulations*

    - Advertisement -