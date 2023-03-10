New school, new spelling.

That from School District 79 (SD79), as they announced the name of Cowichan Secondary school’s replacement.

The new school will remain Quw’utsun Secondary but shift to the Indiginous spelling of the word.

It was unanimously voted in at the SD79 board meeting on Tuesday after talks with their Cowichan Tribes Vision Committee.

SD79 says that they’re hoping the shift in spelling helps in their efforts of reconciliation while maintaining the roots of the school that has been a staple in the community for 70 years.

“This school has seen generations of Cowichan Valley residents walk through its doors and has provided a stable, and familiar place for families. ‘Cow High’ has been a foundational place, in both structure and community, and there is deep family association with both the physical place, and the concept of Cowichan Secondary,” reads the SD79 press release.

- Advertisement -

“However, the 70-year-old Cowichan Secondary School represents another side to many in the community. Cowichan Secondary was built at a time when, across the country, the educational system was used to destroy Indigenous knowledge and culture rather than empower it as is done today. This multi-generational trauma is still very relevant to many in communities across Canada. A spelling correction for the new Quw’utsun Secondary stands to help the community heal through the collective journey towards reconciliation.”

The board is clear that the new spelling will not affect the school logo or colours.

The new school has been under construction since January of last year and is on track for completion in spring of 2024.