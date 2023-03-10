RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Ladysmith, after a body was found on the shore of Davis Lagoon, near Chemainus Road.

Police believe it had been there for several days before its discovery on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Corporal Alex Berube says it is too early at this stage of the investigation to determine the leading cause of the individual’s death.

He says that any dashcam footage or video surveillance from the Davis Lagoon area from the evening of March 5th through March 6th.

“We are looking for anyone with video surveillance or dash cam footage from anyone who lives in the Davis Lagoon area from 11:00 p.m. on March 5 to 12:00 p.m. on March 6. We are also looking to speak with anyone with dash cam footage who may have travelling on the Trans-Canada Hwy during this time passing through Ladysmith and Chemainus.” – Corporal Alex Berube

They’re also looking for a black Toyota Rav4 which was located in the lagoon on March 6.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s tip line at 250-380-6211.