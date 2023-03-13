Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastTwo earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast
FeaturedIsland & Coast

Two earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast

By Hussam Elghussein
Picture provided by Shefali Lincoln on Unsplash.

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off the B.C. coast during the weekend and this morning.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude morning earthquake occurred at 6:59, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It happened 40 km south-southwest of Daajing Giids and Skidegate, with no reports of damages, and none would be expected.

The weekend earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 and occurred 241 km west southwest of Port Alice, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to Earthquakes Canada, residents didn’t feel the earthquake, and no tsunami is expected.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Juice FM