Two minor earthquakes were recorded off the B.C. coast during the weekend and this morning.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude morning earthquake occurred at 6:59, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It happened 40 km south-southwest of Daajing Giids and Skidegate, with no reports of damages, and none would be expected.

The weekend earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 and occurred 241 km west southwest of Port Alice, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to Earthquakes Canada, residents didn’t feel the earthquake, and no tsunami is expected.