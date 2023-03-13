The City of Duncan has launched its new platform for community discussion.

Called Small Town, Big Conversation, it’ll be the home for the city’s public engagement efforts for things like surveys.

They’ve kicked off the platform with three items. Those being a photo contest, and public input surveys on recent updates to the Official Community Plan and development cost charges bylaw.

The photo contest is asking for your “Best of” the City of Duncan photos with the winner receiving $100 in Downtown Duncan dollars.

As for the input surveys, questions can be submitted on each topic for discussion, before answering a survey giving input on each project. Anyone looking to participate will have to register on the site.

Mayor Michelle Staples says meaningful public engagement involves hearing a range of perspectives from all residents.

Staples says “When we hear and consider a diversity of perspectives, we can all work together to build stronger plans and solutions for our community.

To register for the platform or to check out the topics on it now, you can head to the city’s website.