Get your grocery bags ready to go shopping for FREE GROCERIES with 3 months of giveaways!

For April, We’ve loaded up several Grocery Bags with tons of Western Family Products and want you to guess how many items we’ve jammed in the GROCERY BAGS below for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card courtesy of Save-On-Foods in Duncan, BC!

The entry with the closest guess to the correct number will WIN!

The lucky winner will be announced on Monday May 1st!

Plus, complete the Save-On Foods Customer Survey by “clicking on the button below” for your chance to win 1 of 2 $1,000 Gift Cards for the ULTIMATE GROCERY SHOPPING SPREE!

Enter your guess now!

Offer ends April 30th, 2023.



Complete the form below and follow the Save-On-Foods Facebook page!