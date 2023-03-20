A third increase in the BC Family Benefit will mean 75 per cent of families will get more money in their bank accounts.

According to a media release, the monthly benefit was temporarily increased for families in the province for the first time in three months of 2023. The benefit provided families with two children as much as an additional $350.

Finance minister Katrine Conroy, says in the release everyone has been struggling with rising costs and the provincial government is helping in any way possible.

“While global inflation is stretching most household budgets, it can be really tough for those already struggling to make ends meet,” she says. “Supporting people continues to be the focus of the government, and our new investments in budget 2023 speak to that priority.

“For the families who feel they are just getting by, we’re here to help.”

The release says temporary top-ups are ending in March, but starting in July parents will receive as much as $1,750 for their first child, $1,100 for the second and $900 for each subsequent child per year.

According to the release, eligibility is based on income and the number of children. The benefit is sent to families who are eligible and deposits could take as long as 10 days to be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Story by Justin Baumgardner, MyNelsonNow Staff