A new chief is in at Mill Bay Fire Rescue.

Chris McInerney has been in charge since the calendar turned, but the department is just now getting the chance to welcome him publicly.

In a social media post, the department says that he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

McInerney joined the department in 2004 while attending Frances Kelsey Secondary, and has been with them since in various roles.

The department says his commitment to improving the department has already made an impact.