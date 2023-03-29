The Indepedent Investigations Office of BC confirms it is has been called in to look into an incident involving RCMP in the Duncan area.

There are no details available at this time, but a spokesperson at the office of the I-I-O in Surrey says the investigation involves a shooting by a police officer.

A joint news statement on the incident from the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and the Independent Investigations Office is expected this afternoon.

Video’s posted on social media show police vehicles pursuing a small excavator, but no information has been released at this time about the incident.

The investigations office becomes involved when an interaction with police causes serious injury or death.