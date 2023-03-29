The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the shooting of a man by an RCMP officer Tuesday evening in North Cowichan.

The IIO says the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP received a call about a man driving a skid-steer loader in a residential area around Evans Park near Parkside Place.

The RCMP says attempts were made to get the driver to stop and there were collisions between the loader and police vehicles.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says that during the interactions, one officer discharged their weapon striking the driver.

The Independent Investigations Office says the man was transported to hospital with a serious, life-threatening injury.

The incident took place in a residential area where several people witnessed it, with some recording video on cell-phones and posting them online.

In a post on a Duncan Facebook group, Sarah Annie Brown of Ladysmith requested videos of the incident.

“If anyone has videos of the incident in Duncan involving a stolen machine can you please send me them in a message.”

In the post she says the man shot during the incident was her fiancé.

The IIO says witnesses can contact its toll-free number 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the www.iiobc.ca website.