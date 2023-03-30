A Cowichan Valley winery will once again donate a dollar to Nourish Cowichan for every bottle of its wine sold in BC during the month of April.

It’s the fourth year that Blue Grouse Estate Winery will partner with Nourish Cowichan to help feed hungry children through its school lunch and snack program.

Blue Grouse notes that the Cowichan Valley is a region with a very high rate of child poverty.

Nourish Cowichan helps feed 1,200 students in 21 schools in the Cowichan Valley School District.

People can buy a bottle directly from the winery, it’s online store, or buy Blue Grouse wines at restaurants and retailers.

- Advertisement -

Last year, the winery raised $26,587 for Nourish Cowichan during its April 2022 fundraising partnership.

The month of April is officially Wine Month in British Columbia.