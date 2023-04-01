A proposal to make Vancouver Island its own province has gained momentum and is set to go to a vote in Legislature on Monday. The proposal has garnered support from BC Premier David Eby, who sees this as an opportunity for the island to thrive and achieve its full potential.

“We have seen the island grow and develop over the years, and I believe it’s time for Vancouver Island to have its own voice and representation,” said Premier Eby in a statement. “This move would allow the island to have more control over its resources, economy, and future.”

The proposal has also gained attention for its potential impact on the political landscape. According to sources close to the matter, if the proposal were to pass, former BC Premier John Horgan would stave off his retirement to become the interim Premier of Vancouver Island.

“I have always been a strong advocate for Vancouver Island, and if this proposal goes through, I would be honored to serve as its interim Premier,” said Horgan in a statement. “This move would allow the island to have a dedicated leader who understands its unique needs and challenges.”

The proposal has generated mixed reactions, with some concerned about the potential economic impact and others seeing it as an opportunity for growth and development.

One of the arguments in favour is its size, which is larger than many other provinces in Canada. With an area of over 32,000 square kilometers, Vancouver Island is larger than Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and even Newfoundland and Labrador.

This size, coupled with the island’s distinct culture and identity, has led many to believe that it warrants its own governance and representation. If Vancouver Island were to become a province, it would be the sixth largest in Canada by area, and its unique character and resources would play a significant role in its future development and success.

“We need to recognize the unique identity and values of Vancouver Island and provide it with the tools it needs to succeed,” said one supporter of the proposal. “This is an opportunity to create a brighter future for the island and its residents.”

In addition to making Vancouver Island its own province, the proposal also includes plans to establish Vancouver as the new capital of British Columbia. This move would allow for greater accessibility and centralization of government operations, as well as provide Vancouver Island with its own dedicated capital in Victoria.

“Vancouver is already a hub of business and commerce, and making it the capital of BC would only strengthen its position as a key player in the region,” said Premier Eby in a recent interview. “At the same time, we recognize the important role that Victoria has played as the capital of Vancouver Island, and we have no plans to change that.”

The proposal has been met with mixed reactions, with some concerned about the logistical challenges of relocating the capital, while others see it as an opportunity to revitalize the region and enhance its economic potential.