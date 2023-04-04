A Vancouver Island man has officially won the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot.

William Scott Gurney purchased his ticket at the Save-On-Foods on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.He says that he found out he won while he was at work.

“I was sitting in my office, the jackpot news was all over the radio,” says Gurney.

“I called my assistant to my office, and she initially read the number on my phone as $55,000. She then realized it said $55 million and we couldn’t do anything all day after.”

A celebration was held, with Gurney’s prize marking the largest prize ever won from a ticket purchased on Vancouver Island.

While he is taking time on figuring out what to do next, Gurney plans on using the money to support his family and buy a home with a dock.

Along with traveling, Gurney adds that he’s also looking to buy a vacation home.

With Gurney working as a bookkeeper, he is focused on finding someone to look after his clients before retiring.