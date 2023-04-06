Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsProvincialHealthcare facility restrictions being removed
Provincial

Healthcare facility restrictions being removed

By My Cowichan Valley Now Staff
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The B.C. government is removing the mask mandate for healthcare facilities.

Provincial officials said a decrease in all respiratory viruses has let them remove the restrictions.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter long-term care, assisted living, and healthcare facilities.

Universal mask-wearing in healthcare facilities isn’t required anymore, but provincial officials said there may be some situations and areas where they will be needed.

For example, if a patient has certain health issues, masks may be required when around them.

- Advertisement -

Story by Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Juice FM